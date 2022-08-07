Meet the Ghanaian Author Documenting the History of African Designers

Top 10 News / August 7, 2022 / 1 minute of reading / By

African fashion is riding a new wave of popularity, but the achievements of its designers have historically gone unnoticed on the global stage. A new book by Ghanaian author, Ken Kweku Nimo, aims to right that wrong by showcasing the incredible diversity of African talent that have defined African fashion, as well as the amazing creatives that continue to propel it forward. Africa In Fashion: Luxury, Craft and Textile Heritage, dips into the designer’s voice. “It’s theirs. There’s a section of the African fashion industry from my perspective, then there’s theirs. You are listening to these designers. I allowed them to literally take over the book.”

SOURCE: OKAYAFRICA

Media Partners Upcoming Events

View Calendar
Scroll to Top

We are committed to Africa

Unlike many global publications, for nearly a decade we have been committed to showing a complete picture of Africa – not just a single story.  Offended by one-sided coverage of wars, disasters and disease, the founders of Africa.com created a website that provides a balanced view of Africa – current events, business, arts & culture, travel, fashion, sports, information, development, and more.

Will you support us?

Click here