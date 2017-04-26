In a world where a lot of artists increasingly sound the same, Lorine Chia is refreshingly unique.

The Cameroonian-born, US-based star mesmerises with her strained, raspy voice that delivers bone-chilling soulful ballads. Her music is distinct yet diverse, straddling the genres of futuristic R&B, jazz, and hip-hop. Lorine’s varied subject matter veers between personal stories, social issues, and matters of the heart.

Having started singing at a young age, the 24-year-old artist learnt the real power of music at the age of 15 when she taught herself how to play the guitar. This was when she discovered the magic that comes to being when her unique voice mingles sweetly with an instrumental.

“When I was 15, I finally taught myself how to play the guitar because I wanted to give instrumentals to my words. I never knew my voice was unique until I started recording my first album,” she reveals.

Emerging in 2012 with her debut EP, ‘Lorine’, the Cameroonian artist has since released a string of projects and worked with the likes of Chance the Rapper, The Game, Wiz Khalifa, among others.

At a time when African music is growingly captivating global listeners, Lorine is well poised to be the next big African export. She has both the continental and international audiences in the palm of her hand. We sat down with the fast-rising singer to chat about her burgeoning career, what it means to be African, and her experiences as a black woman in the United States.