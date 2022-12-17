Meet the 20 Rural Impacting Entrepreneurship Research Project

Small Foundation and Village Capital have selected 20 African entrepreneur support organisations (ESOs) that work with rural-impacting enterprises in Sub-Saharan Africa to take part in the Rural Impacting Entrepreneurship research project aimed at identifying gaps and solutions to deepen impact within the rural business ecosystem and develop a thriving support community. The Rural Impacting Entrepreneurship project developed by Small Foundation and Village Capital aims to engender a deeper understanding of the rural-impacting ESO ecosystem on the continent. Village Capital has spent the past few months reviewing the landscape of ESOs providing support to rural-impacting enterprises in Sub-Saharan Africa to identify the different types of support they provide and their effectiveness to draw insights to determine how these ESOs can better support such enterprises.

DISRUPT AFRICA