Melisa Poulton is the creative director of House of Poulton. Locally known as the queen of ruffles, she has run her business since 2012. She has served on the board of directors of the Fashion Council of Namibia and is an advocate for Namibian fashion. Poulton’s designs include ready-to-wear, evening dresses, bridal, sportswear and traditional African attire. She has designed for many well-known artists from Namibia including the singers Freda and Lize Ehlers.

