Meet British Ghanaian Immigration Lawyer Amy Addai-Denteh from London, the hard-working lawyer started her law journey back in Coventry university over 10 years ago. The qualified individual has assisted many clients in achieving excellent results and continues to help resolve complex immigration and family law matters. She has vast experience in the field of Immigration and family law having worked for several prominent law firms across London. We spoke with the lawyer to find out why she started her law journey and her passion to help the community.
My Journey
‘I completed my LLB Law Degree in 2010 at Coventry University and graduated with a Second Class Upper. I then went onto complete my Legal Practice Course at BPP Law School in 2014’.
Since starting the firm Abinelle Solicitors has established a connection and strong rapport within the African community and has travelled across the UK to provide legal outreach seminars to all interested parties. Striving to make a difference in the community, her aim is to also give back and support individuals that struggle with immigration issues.
Hosting shows on leading Ghanaian radio stations in London such as WBLS London and Hot Digital to provide outreach to the community.
‘Growing up in East London, alongside my mother and father and two brothers. My family taught me the importance of working hard from a young age. I strived to become an entrepreneur as my father is a successful accountant and has had his own accountancy firm for over 30 years. My mother is also an industrious woman a real go-getter and moved back to Ghana with me and my older bro in the early nineties to start her own business. From then the passion was birthed to give back’.
“I wanted to become a lawyer to help people, my Uncle Lee was a well-known lawyer in Ghana and that struck an interest in me. Before starting the firm nearly two years ago, I worked for law firms that gave me the transferrable skill sets and confidence to start my own firm and I have never looked back. My husband and family encouraged me to go ahead”.
What we believe in
She comments ‘At Abinelle Solicitors sensitive matters are dealt with the utmost confidentiality and professionalism. After speaking with us, our clients are therefore left feeling confident about the service we offer. Our business ethos is rather simple, and we believe in Timely, Intervention and Excellent Results. As we strive to achieve the best possible result for each one of our clients’.
‘Regarding Family Law, we endeavour to deliver positive results for our clients. We tailor our services to suit our client’s needs and most importantly show empathy as we understand every client’s case differs’.
We are excited to see what is next for the lawyer and how she plans on making a difference to the community and the diaspora. You can find more about the firm here: https://www.abinellesolicitors.co.uk/