Media Statement: Western Cape National Council of Provinces (NCOP) Delegation Impressed by Delivery of Affordable Social Housing in Cape Town

The Western Cape’s permanent delegates to the National Council of Provinces (NCOP) expressed satisfaction and commended the efficient implementation of social housing projects to residents by the Western Cape Provincial Government’s Department of Infrastructure and the City of Cape Town.

The delegation said some of the social housing projects are a great example of effective intergovernmental collaboration and public-private partnerships which provide decent and dignified accommodation.

While briefing the delegation on, the City of Cape Town reported that ten affordable social housing projects, totaling 4 849 residential units, have been completed between 2017 and 2024. According to the City, six more land parcels have been awarded as part of the land release program for affordable mixed social housing, out of which 4 268 housing opportunities are expected to be completed by 2028.

The delegation heard that more land parcels are at planning and release stage and are expected to provide approximately 20 000 housing opportunities in future.

The delegation conducted site visits to three of the recently completed social housing projects on Wednesday. It was impressed by the Conradie Better Living Model Exemplar Project in Pinelands which has 1004 affordable rental units ranging from R740 a month for a bachelor unit. It was built on the land belonging to the Passenger Rail Agency of South Africa (PRASA) and has more tenants living in the vast precinct than the total population of Pinelands.

The delegation also commended the Maitland Mews development which boasts 204 social housing units developed to curb the City’s dire need for centrally located social housing residences. At a total development cost of R95 953 055, monthly rental ranges from R650 for a bachelor to at least R4 900 for a two-bedroom unit.

Other features include nine business training units which are also used as meeting venues, play areas for children, and 24-hour security with biometrics fingerprint access and CCTV cameras.

The delegates also braved the rain and inclement weather on their third site visit of the day. They inspected the Goodwood Station Social Housing Project which began tenanting its 1055 units in December 2023 and August 2024 respectively. Water and bulk services are fully subsidized, and tenants also benefit from the indigent electricity subsidy.

The delegation and SALGA representatives quizzed the City on what seem like stringent and exclusionary letting procedures, and recommended a more inclusionary approach to benefit more people. The City currently has 410 000 applicants on its waiting list of indigent people needing social housing.

The leader of the delegation, Mr Rikus Badenhorst, said other municipalities could benchmark the City’s delivery model in managing strategic intergovernmental cooperation and private-public partnerships that enable development.

Meanwhile the department cautioned that lack of funding, cross-subsidy and political support may hamper the delivery of similar projects that are currently at planning phase. The department indicated that similar projects are currently underway in Oudtshoorn, George, Knysna, Worcester, Stellenbosch and in other areas across the province.

The City recommended exploring alternative funding mechanism for affordable housing beyond government subsidies which may not be sustainable in future. The City also suggested the devolution of the Consolidated Capital Grant funding to municipalities for localized administration.

Mr. Badenhorst said the delegation will consolidate all recommendations and report back to the NCOP at the end of the oversight programme. The delegates will reconvene at the Western Cape Provincial Parliament Chamber this morning to turn their focus towards the province’s disaster management systems.

