Media Statement: Public Works Committee Congratulates Winners of the 2024 Women in Construction Awards

The Chairperson of the Portfolio Committee on Public Works and Infrastructure extends heartfelt congratulations to all the winners of the 2024 Empowerment and Recognition of Women in Construction (ERWIC) Awards. The Chairperson is encouraged by the evolution of this initiative, which began as a celebration of women thriving in a male-dominated construction sector. Over the years, it has grown into a vital platform for knowledge exchange, empowerment, and advocacy for a women’s voices in the construction industry.

Since their inception in 2020, ERWIC awards have been hosted by the Construction Industry Development Board and over the years the awards have gained momentum and significant growth. The awards encompass various categories recognising women mentors, women-led projects, and youth ownerships amongst women with the goal of supporting and uplifting extraordinary women dedicated to building the nation.

The Chairperson of the Portfolio Committee on Public Works and Infrastructure, Ms Carol Phiri, said, “We salute the women who are at the forefront of driving excellence and transformation in the broader public works and infrastructure sector and playing their part in job creation and nation building.”

Ms Phiri added that the committee expects to receive a detailed report from the Minister of Public Works and Infrastructure on the implementation of transformational plans within the construction sector before the end of the 2024/25 financial year.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Republic of South Africa: The Parliament.