Media Statement: Public Safety Survey Highlights Magnitude of Work the South African Police Service (SAPS) Must Do to Regain Trust

The Chairperson of the Portfolio Committee on Police, Mr Ian Cameron, has expressed concern that only 58% of housebreaking victims report the crime to the police, mainly because they believe that the South African Police Service (SAPS) will not do anything about it. The Chairperson was responding to Statistics South Africa’s release of the 2023/24 Governance, Public Safety and Justice Survey.

“The trust deficit between the SAPS and communities is a major Achilles heel in the fight against crime. It is up to the South African Police Service to work hard, through deeds and action, to reverse this negative sentiment,” Mr Cameron said.

The Chairperson welcomed the release of the survey, as it gives a deeper analysis of the crime picture in the country. What is worrying, Mr Cameron said, was the general decline in reporting acts of crime across the board, especially sexual offences.

“The decline in reporting sexual offences from 92.3% to 78.4% should be reversed through training of police officers to adequately handle sexual-related crimes to prevent secondary victimisation. Also, the effective investigation of crimes leading to prosecution and the constant updating of victims will enhance trust between the police and victims,” Mr Cameron emphasised.

“It is extremely concerning, as SAPS is not currently equipped to really support victims and unfortunately when protection orders are not adequately enforced victims lose faith in the system,” Mr Cameron said. “Part of the budget adjustments the committee wants to propose can help address some of these shortcomings,” he added.

Meanwhile, the Chairperson underscored the serious concern that the use of illicit firearms, the weapons of choice in many criminal incidents, continues unabated. “We need more capacity within the SAPS to do destruction of firearms handed in and seized by police, as well as effective consequence management against those involved in smuggling firearms. The ease with which criminals access firearms is unacceptable,” Mr Cameron said.

The Chairperson also highlighted that it is unacceptable that people feel unsafe walking the street after dark. Statistics SA revealed that this fear is particularly pronounced among women, who reported feeling less safe walking in their neighbourhoods after dark than men. Additionally, the percentage of people who feel safe walking alone during the day fell from 86,6% in 2019/20 to 84,8% in 2020/21, continuing to decline throughout the reporting period and reaching 80,4% in 2023/24. The Chairperson called for heightened police visibility to curb this worrying trend.

Furthermore, the Chairperson encouraged communities to actively participate in community neighbourhood watches and community police forums, and to continue to be the ears and eyes of the police. “It is crucial that communities exhaust all lawful remedies to help prevent and combat crimes as we work to help adjust resources and budget of the SAPS,” Mr Cameron said.

Meanwhile, the Chairperson welcomed yesterday’s multidisciplinary operation undertaken in eThekwini where at least 123 undocumented foreign nationals were arrested. The police also recovered counterfeit US dollars equivalent to R4.1 million, seized 117 rounds of ammunition of various firearm calibres and a large amount of liquor. Also, one suspect was arrested after he was found in possession of cocaine, crystal meth and an undisclosed amount of money. Mr Cameron emphasised that these kinds of disruptive operations are necessary in the fight against crime, and he called the SAPS to intensify such operations.

