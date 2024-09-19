Media Statement: Police Committee Questions Appointment of Major General Mbotho as Divisional Commissioner

The Portfolio Committee on Police has requested the Minister of Police, National Commissioner of Police and the head of the Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation to outline the rationale for appointing Major General Patrick Mbotho as Divisional Commissioner: National Priority Offences in the Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation. The committee has learned that the SAPS has made the appointment despite major integrity and reputational concerns.

“The fight against crime requires police officers of high integrity that are beyond reproach,” said Mr Ian Cameron, Chairperson of the committee. “The fact that Major General Mbotho has had various allegations of impropriety against him might have a negative impact on the perception of the SAPS’ willingness to fight crime,” Mr Cameron said.

While the committee acknowledged that these allegations had not been proven in any formal or legal process, the mere fact that the allegations of impropriety exist and that no formal investigation was undertaken to disprove the claims will feed the perception that the SAPS are protecting their own. “The trust deficit between the SAPS and the community will continue to widen if officers facing such worrying allegations are promoted. The police management must reconsider the appointment to safeguard the integrity of the service,” Mr Cameron urged.

Some of the allegations against Major General Mbotho is that he posted various explicit and adult content to a Detectives Commander WhatsApp group using his official cell phone. The committee found it concerning that this allegedly happened while Major General Mbotho headed the Family Violence, Child Protection and Sexual Offences Unit. This unit’s primary mandate is the protection of women and children. “That transgression alone should have led to his dismissal from the SAPS, especially because of the unacceptably high gender-based violence in the country. That he was only transferred to North West DPCI was grossly irregular and reeks of SAPS protecting their own,” Mr Cameron said.

There were also allegations that Major General Mbotho had meetings with individuals currently suspected of gang activity and extortion in the Western Cape. The Chairperson said with the country currently experiencing increased cases of extortion, it is unfathomable that an individual with such worrying allegations was promoted. There are also other allegations that Major General Mbotho was involved in interfering in criminal investigations and defeating the ends of justice. “It is on this basis that the appointment seems highly irrational and threatens the reputation and integrity of the SAPS in the eyes of the public,” Mr Cameron said.

As a result, the Chairperson has written a letter to the Minister of Police to, amongst others, clarify who the other applicants for the post were, who the members of the recruitment panel were, the performance of Major General Mbotho in the North West province compared to other provinces, if the allegations against him were considered during the recruitment process, and if the Major General has the requisite security clearance as required by the position. The committee has given the Minister until September 27 to respond.

“What is important to the Portfolio Committee is the appointment of capable, ethical and credible officers that will enhance the fight against crime. Appointments must send a clear message that SAPS is serious about upholding the integrity of the service,” Mr Cameron said.

The committee also requested that the appointment be reviewed and an inquiry be launched.

