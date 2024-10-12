Media Statement: Mineral and Petroleum Resources Committee Welcomes Temporary Joint Operation to Dispel Approximately 6,500 Illegal Miners

The Portfolio Committee on Mineral and Petroleum Resources has applauded a temporarily arranged joint operation that dispelled approximately 6 500 people who participate in illegal mining and illicit business activities at Van Ryan illegal mining site in Ekurhuleni, Gauteng.

The joint operation between the South African Police Service (SAPS), the South African National Defence Force (SANDF) and MI7 National Group private security was set up for the committee’s visit today. As part of its week-long oversight visit to North West and Gauteng, the committee conducted a walk-about at Van Ryan illegal mining site to gain an appreciation of the extent of illegal activities taking place there.

The committee was deeply shocked to witness what looked like a fully flagged settlement, with holes to access underground shafts, as well as shelters under which illegally mined ore is processed and where illegal shebeens and restaurants operate.

Furthermore, the committee was dismayed to learn that since the core business of the area is illegal mining, those people operating secondary businesses, such as catering, shebeens and sex work, pay rent to unknown kingpins. Another secondary business is security.

In October 2023, illegal miners were cleared from the site on the orders of President Cyril Ramaphosa after the SANDF were deployed there in “Operation Prosper”. Full-scale illegal activities resumed after six months at the end of the SANDF’s deployment period in April this year. On Friday, a joint operation between the SANDF, SAPS and MI7 National Group security moved into the area and dispelled everyone again.

Against this backdrop, the committee calls for sustainable measures to be put in place to prevent illegal activities permanently. Such measures have been put in place before at other sites, such as the Benoni Driving Range Racetrack, which used to be a hotspot for illegal mining.

The committee will develop an oversight report with recommendations for adoption by the National Assembly.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Republic of South Africa: The Parliament.