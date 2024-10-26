Media Statement: Home Affairs Chairperson Reminds People to Contribute to Electoral Reform Panel Call for Public Submissions

The Chairperson of Portfolio Committee on Home Affairs, Mr Mosa Chabane, has called on the public, political parties and prospective independent candidates to effectively contribute by making public comments to the Electoral Reform Consultation Panel by 31 October 2024.

The panel has extended its deadline to 31 October following a request by the committee to enable extensive public participation in its process to assess electoral systems and recommend an appropriate system for the country. “Public participation is enshrined in the Constitution because of the need for informed decision-making. By making submissions, South Africans will be contributing to shaping South Africa’s constitutional trajectory going forward,” Mr Chabane said.

The Electoral Reform Consultation Panel is a critical body that was established to examine the current electoral system and many others across the world, as per section 23 (9) (b) of the Electoral Amendment Act of 2023.

It is important therefore, according to Mr Chabane, that as the panel continues its work it is supported effectively. “South Africans cannot abdicate the responsibility to jointly build and develop our constitutional democracy. We owe it to ourselves, gallant freedom fighters that fought for our liberation and future generations to make meaningful contribution to this new phase in our democratic dispensation,” Mr Chabane concluded.

The submissions can send by email to: ERCP@dha.gov.za or hand delivered to House 1, Ministry of Home Affairs, 909 Arcadia Street, Hatfield, Pretoria. Alternatively, the submissions can be delivered by hand to the nearest Home Affairs Office.

