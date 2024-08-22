Media Statement: Home Affairs Chairperson Calls for Speedy Conclusion of Assessment of Refugee Reception Closer to Ports of Entry

The Chairperson of the Portfolio Committee on Home Affairs, Mr Mosa Chabane, is distraught about the death of a refugee at the Desmond Tutu Refugee Reception Centre in Pretoria on Tuesday following a reported stampede. The death of another refugee undermines the spirit of South Africa’s strong legal and human rights framework on refugees and asylum seekers’ rights, as encapsulated in the Refugees Act 130 of 1998, and South Africa’s global and regional international refugee law obligations.

Mr Chabane emphasised the need for the Department of Home Affairs to fast-track the finalisation of the assessment of the implications of relocating refugee reception centres closer to ports of entry. The one-stop-shop facility proposal in the White Paper on Citizenship, Immigration and Refugee Protection: Towards a Complete Overhaul of the Migration System in South Africa (2024) makes an argument for refugee reception offices to be located at ports of entry to facilitate immediate assessment of asylum claims.

“It is necessary to have in place refugee reception centres that offer quality services to asylum seekers and refugees to ensure adherence to international obligations and respect to human rights,” Mr Chabane emphasised.

The Chairperson also called on the Department of Home Affairs to work with sister departments to conduct a broad investigation on the causes of the stampeded that resulted in the death. Also, the department must urgently devise strategies to prevent any possible recurrence of this incident.

The committee has a scheduled an oversight visit to the centre in October and hopes that the investigation will establish the cause of the incident.

