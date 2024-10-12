Media Statement: Committee on Agriculture Wraps Its Oversight Visit to Onderstepoort Biological Products (OBP) and Agricultural Research Council (ARC) With Success in Tshwane

The Portfolio Committee on Agriculture has concluded its week-long oversight visit to Onderstepoort Biological Products (OBP) and Agricultural Research Council (ARC) with success in Tshwane. Both visits were aimed at assessing progress in the modernisation of a vaccine manufacturing plant by OBP and the construction of the foot and mouth disease facility by the ARC.

The committee had fruitful and productive engagements with board chairpersons and executive managers of both entities. Furthermore, the committee had an opportunity of rich and memorable exposure through walkabouts at both entities. “We have seen these entities physically and we now have a clearer picture of each of them,” said the Chairperson of the committee, Ms Dina Pule.

Ms Pule described the visits as a great success. She said as the committee, they can say without fear of contradiction that the objective of the visit has been achieved. “The committee has a better understanding of the challenges that are experienced by both entities and had an opportunity to share some insights with them to take them to the higher heights,” said Ms Pule.

The visit also provided the committee with an opportunity to interact with scientists, and researchers. The committee wrapped-up the oversight programme with a visit to the ARC’s Plant Health and Protection (ARC-PHP) and ARC’s Vegetable, Industrial and Medicinal Plants Institute (ARC-VIMP) in Roodepoort.

The ARC-PHP provides specialist knowledge on organisms that threaten agricultural crops in natural environment, to protect arable land, water resources, natural biodiversity and food security. Its focus is on promoting economic and environmentally acceptable, management strategies for pests, plant diseases, weeds and invasive plants.

The committee was happy to learn that ARC also offers a mobile health clinic. The plant supports small-scale farmers, it creates networks and serves as a mechanism to monitor pests and diseases. The clinic is furnished with basic equipment and accessories to facilitate training and plant health diagnostic services to smaller farmers. The committee heard that the entity is in the process of procuring more mobile clinics.

As part of walkabouts that were conducted at AC-PHP, the committee was taken to an upgraded fully operational plant pathogen facility. It was also taken to an interactive exhibition which showcased some of the products produced by both ARC-PHP and ARC VIMP.

Ms Pule committed the committee to playing its role and called on all other role-players to ensure that these entities meet the objectives for which they were created to add a meaningful value in the broader ecosystem of the South African economy. She said agriculture is one of the major sources of the South African economy and based on that reality all its components must be fully activated and used to their fullest potentials.

