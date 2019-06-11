Media Invitation: U.S.-Africa Business Summit, June 18-21, 2019 | Maputo, Mozambique

For Media Accreditation: Click Here

Corporate Council on Africa, in partnership with the Government of Mozambique, will host the 12th US – Africa Business Summit in Maputo on June 18-21, 2019. The Summit will bring together more than 1,000 U.S. and African private sector executives, international investors, senior government officials and multilateral stakeholders.

Twelve African Heads of State are confirmed as speakers at the Summit taking place at the Joaquim Chissano International Conference Centre.

Among them are:

H.E. Filipe Nyusi, President, Republic of Mozambique,

King Mswati III, Kingdom of Eswatini;

H.E. Paul Kagame, President, Republic of Rwanda;

H.E. Hage Geingob, President, Republic of Namibia;

H.E. Uhuru Kenyatta, President, Republic of Kenya;

H.E. José Mário Vaz, President, Republic of Guinea-Bissau;

H.E. Peter Mutharika, President, Republic of Malawi;

H.E. Edgar Lungu, President, Republic of Zambia;

H.E. Mokgweetsi Masisi, President, Republic of Botswana;

H.E. Emmerson Mnangagwa, President, Republic of Zimbabwe;

H.E. Teodoro Obiang Nguema Mbasogo, President, Republic of Equatorial Guinea;

H.E. Ruhakana Rugunda, Prime Minister, Republic of Uganda

Senior U.S. Government officials from key U.S. agencies including the Department of Commerce, OPIC, Department of State, MCC, USAID, USTDA, EX-IM and others will also be at the Summit and will announce the latest developments in U.S.-Africa.

Themed “Advancing a Resilient and Sustainable Partnership”, CCA’s 2019 Summit will engage key U.S. and African government officials and decision makers to discuss their strategies, vision and initiatives to facilitate increased business and investment. The Summit will provide several opportunities for business executives to meet heads-of-state, ministers and high-level U.S. and African government decision makers to advocate for their business interests.

Interview opportunities with Summit participants are available.

To find out more about the 12th U.S.-Africa Business Summit on June 18 – 21, and for media accreditation, click HERE or visit www.USAfricaBizSummit.com.

