Media Advisory: Inaugural Impact! Africa Summit In Johannesburg

MEDIA ADVISORY

Changemakers in Business, Nonprofit, Philanthropy, Government, and Media From Across Africa Gather to Discuss Social Enterprise Solutions at Inaugural Impact!Africa Summit in Johannesburg

Summit will address Africa’s key challenges and promote social entrepreneurship to facilitate development

WHAT: The inaugural The inaugural Impact!Africa Social Entrepreneurship Summit , hosted by Ashoka and British Council South Africa will bring together hundreds of changemakers from the healthcare, women empowerment, education, and digital innovation spheres to name a few. The aim of the Summit is to inspire, connect and accelerate solutions to Africa’s most pressing challenges and to promote social entrepreneurship as a vessel for Africa’s development.

Each day of Impact! Africa is dedicated to a different theme within social-entrepreneurship and economic development in Africa:

Day 1: Leadership

Day 2: Building a Strong Ecosystem

Day 3: Collaboration

WHO: The participants of the conference consists of social innovators from all across the continent as well as high level executives from the for profit, non-profit and government sectors. Notable speakers include: African stateswoman Graça Machel, CEO of the Tony Elumelu Foundation Parminder Vir OBE, and Global Alliance for Improved Nutrition (GAIN)’s Jay Naidoo to name a few. NOTE TO MEDIA: Media is invited to attend a special Briefing Breakfast on Tuesday June 19 at 9:00am, where they will meet with representatives of the host organisations, learn about the agenda and engage more with the Summits mission. Media is welcome at any time during the conference and will have access to the media zone for interviews. WHERE: Riversands Incubation Hub, 8 Incubation Drive Riverside View Ext 15, Fourways, Midrand, 2021 (See map here) WHEN: Media Briefing Breakfast: June 19, 9:00am (held at British Council Offices)

Impact!Africa Summit: Wednesday June 20, 7:30am – Friday June 22, 12:45pm. ABOUT THE HOSTS:

Ashoka is the largest global network of social entrepreneurs with system-changing solution, focusing on creating an “Everyone is a changemaker” world. Ashoka has had a presence in Africa since 1990 and elected over 500 Ashoka Fellows in 20 countries. It was ranked 5thTop NGO in the world by NGO advisor in 2018.The British Council is the UK’s international organisation for global cultural relations and educational opportunities. With a global presence in six continents and over 100 countries, bringing international opportunity to life, every day creates opportunities, especially for young people to fulfil their potential by improving their employability, resilience and networks. SUMMIT PARTNERS: include Boehringer Ingelheim, CTA, Total, the Frey Foundation, OSF, SDC, IDC and SAB Foundation, National Business Initiative; Social Enterprise Academy; ProBonoFor all inquiries:

Liz Grossman, Managing Director, Baobab Consulting |