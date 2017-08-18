Media Advisory: Ethiopia To Host The Fourth Acting On The Call Conference

What:The Ministry of Health will official announce that Ethiopia will be hosting Acting on the Call conference of Ministers and high level policy makers on maternal and child survival

When:Friday 18 August 2017, from 2:00 P.M – 3:30 P.M

Where:Ministry of Heath, Addis Ababa Ethiopia

Who:

* H.E Prof. Yifru Berhan, Minister of Health, Federal Democratic Republic of Ethiopia

* Dr Ephrem Tekle, Director, Maternal Child Health and Nutrition Directorate, Minister of Health, Federal Democratic Republic of Ethiopia

Why:

Hosted by the governments of Ethiopia and India, the 2017 Acting on the Call conference will gather around 500 participants across the world, including Ministers and high level policy makers from both the public and private sectors from 24 countries. The organization of this conference has been supported by many partner organizations such as USAID, UNICEF, the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, NGOs as well as private sector actors. This conference has these objectives:

* Highlight successful approaches to increasing the use of high-impact reproductive, maternal, newborn, child and adolescent health interventions (RMNCAH) with equity, quality and sustainability.

* Increase commitment from countries, private sector and NGOs to strengthen the system required to overcome the remaining key obstacles for maternal and child survival both within and outside the health sector.

* Demonstrate global commitment and continued momentum to move forward towards the goal of ending preventable child and maternal deaths.

For further information, please contact:

Hiwot Yimer, Ministry of Heath, Mob : +251 911556380, email : hiwotyim@yahoo.com

