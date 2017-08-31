The MBA: 5Reasons Why YouShould Take It Personally

Top international business schools meet executive talent through One-to-One meetings in Johannesburg on 16th September 2017 and in Cape Town on 18th September 2017.

Over the past years the Master of Business Administration (MBA) has become a highly valued degree not only in business-related fields, but in areas as diverse as sports management and aviation. And rightfully so – it can be an asset for professionals who wish to give their managerial career a boost as well as for those who are looking to switch to a different field.

Even with increased opportunities for studying in all corners of the world, competition is not to be disregarded. Top MBA programmes are looking for ambitious and well-prepared candidates to build a diverse student body and strong alumni network. Applicants need to be ready to invest time and effort into the application process from start to finish.

Here is why a personal touch can go a long way.

The MBA is a personal commitment

Deciding to do anMBA is a matter forcareer, lifestyle, and future development.The personality and approach of a school are important factors for MBA candidates to consider. How different MBA programmesmatch one’s expectations is easily discernible by speaking with their representatives in person.

Business meetings with business schools

Determined MBA applicants take the opportunity to talk business with MBA representatives one-on-one.They find out whichbusiness schools will enable them to reach their personal and professional goals. MBA meetings also allow applicants to receive feedback on how competitive it is to get admitted to the school.

20constructive minutes

Access MBA’s One-to-One event enables professionals to meet the representatives of schools that were carefully selected to correspond totheir professional background and expectations. Thus, the school and the MBA candidate are already familiar with one another and each 20-minute meeting is spent discussing the topics that matter the most.

Gainan admissions advantage

One-to-One MBA event participants get a sneak preview of their chances for admission by asking the right questions and putting forward their best presentation skills.Among the top-ranked, and thus most competitive, business schools participating in the Johannesburg on 16th September 2017 and in Cape Town on 18th September 2017are Esade Business School, ESCP Europe, HEC Paris, IE Business School, University of Cambridge – Judge Business DUKE, School, Manchester Business School, EU Business School, IESE Global Executive MBA.

Real-time professional guidance

Getting anMBA degree is a once-in-a-lifetime experience, and MBA applicants appreciate expert advice. Before, after and in-between the business schoolmeetings, event visitors can receive free MBA consulting on any aspect of MBA selection, GMAT preparation, funding options, and MBA application strategies to help guarantee a successful business education investment.

Why consider an MBA?

Studying for an MBA can help you not only learn valuable business skills, but also network with knowledgeable and successful professionals in the industry.

A greater percentage of companies in Asia-Pacific, Europe, Latin America and the United States plan to hire MBA graduates in 2017 compared to those who did so in 2016. US-based companies plan to offer recent MBA graduates a starting median base salary of USD 110,000 in 2017, up from USD 105,000 in 2016. (GMAC, Corporate Recruiters Survey Report, 2017)

Eighty-six percent of surveyed corporate recruiters who work directly with participating graduate business schools plan to hire recent MBA graduates in 2017. (GMAC, Corporate Recruiters Survey Report, 2017)

Despite political uncertainty about the status of immigration and work visa programmes, companies in Asia-Pacific, Europe, Latin America, and the US are staying the course with plans to hire international graduate business candidates. (GMAC, Corporate Recruiters Survey Report, 2017)

