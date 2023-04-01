Mauto is Preparing Benin—and Africa—for an e-bike Ride

M Auto, is looking to eventually convert most petrol-bike taxis to e-bike taxis in the francophone nation. There are two Mauto models currently in the market in Benin: the smaller Chap Chap which costs around $1,500 per unit and the Commando at $1,900. Mauto imports its bikes from China. It is, however, in the process of setting up an assembly plant in the special economic zone of Glo-Djigbé on the outskirts of Cotonou, which will be operational in the next few months. The parts will be shipped in from abroad and assembled in Benin. This will allow Mauto to save on logistics. One of the main hurdles before the startup is convincing more motorbike drivers to make the switch. Another big hurdle is the lack of charging stations in Benin. Mauto is now operational in Togo and will expand in Rwanda this year. It is also looking at countries like Uganda and the Democratic Republic of Congo.

QUARTZ AFRICA