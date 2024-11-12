Mauritius Votes Amid Cost of Living Crisis and Wiretap Scandal

Port Louis held its parliamentary election on Sunday in what was the small island nation’s 12th election since gaining independence in 1968. Around one million registered voters cast ballots to elect 62 members to the National Assembly, with the cost of living crisis as the top issue. Prime Minister Pravind Jugnauth’s Militant Socialist Movement and opposition parties have pledged economic reforms to address rising living costs, including increasing pensions and lowering taxes on essential goods. The election follows a landmark agreement with the UK which saw the sovereignty of the Chagos Islands transferred back to Mauritius. Under the agreement, the UK will pay Mauritius to retain control of the UK-US Diego Garcia airbase. Jugnauth’s party plans to use these payments to fund its economic plans. However, the leak of secretly recorded conversations has tainted Jugnauth’s campaign, leading to a failed social media ban attempt.



SOURCE: AL JAZEERA