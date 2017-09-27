Mauritius Telecom signs agreement to use IOX Cable System to enhance global Internet connectivity in Mauritius

IOX Cable today announce that Mauritius Telecom has signed an agreement as an anchor tenant for ultra high speed connectivity on the IOX Submarine Cable System, a new cable that will connect Mauritius, La Reunion and Rodrigues Island to South Africa and India.

The IOX Cable System is the third Mauritian submarine cable initiative which will provide much-needed internet bandwidth to Mauritius through an innovative and resilient network design of the submarine cable system. The world class submarine cable system will be built by Alcatel Submarine Networks of France and is scheduled to go live in 2019.

On this occasion, Arunachalam Kandasamy, CEO of IOX Cable said: We are extremely delighted to have Mauritius Telecom on board and it reinforces our commitment to Mauritius to provide enhanced and abundant Capacity. With world class open access data centers being built in Mauritius, coupled with the rapid deployment of cloud-based services, the IOX Cable System will be a driving force behind these key initiatives by providing better connectivity and putting an emphasis on high availability through diverse network design.

The IOX Cable System will be the first open access cable system in the region and it offers the opportunity for any licensed operators to benefit from the latest technology and seamless access throughout the life cycle of the cable system. The IOX Cable System combined with IOX Cable’s integrated service offerings will provide seamless interconnection to existing and future submarine cable system off the east coast of Africa and India, and also provide onward connectivity to the Americas, Europe, the Middle East and the Asia Pacific region.

