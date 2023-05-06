The spotlight on sustainable practices within the built environment has never been greater with the World Green Building Council presenting new statistics on the impact of the building sector. Developers of luxury resort homes are responding with new initiatives and embracing innovative techniques to ensure that their impact on the environment is not only minimal, but they are putting more back into the communities that they live within.

One of the most important green building statistics is that the building sector alone is responsible for about 40% of the primary global energy consumption. By building energy-efficient and sustainable structures, we can reduce our energy requirements by half. By doing so, we will get much closer to our goal to limit global warming. Additional new research by the World Green Building Council shows:

75% of annual global greenhouse emissions come from the built environment, with buildings accounting on its own for 37%

40-50% of resources extracted for global materials are used for housing, construction and infrastructure

Building materials account for half the solid waste generated every year worldwide

The global green building industry has the potential to cut energy consumption by 50% or more by 2050.

Green buildings achieve a 7% increase in asset value compared to non-green ones

With this in mind, the luxury real estate developer in Mauritius building on the beautiful tropical island with fragile eco system is putting sustainability first:

Falling within the UNESCO ‘Man and Biosphere’ region of Bel Ombre, in Mauritius, where unspoilt nature flourishes, Heritage Villas Valriche, a development of luxury villas, is committed to making social and environmental responsibility their top priority. Its low density masterplan ingeniously captures the essence of living in harmony with nature, enabling its residents to revel in a discreet yet sustainable tropical lifestyle.

Heritage Villas Valriche is one of the few real estate developments in Mauritius to have facilities developed to recuperate and manage water resources so they are not reliant on the national water distribution system. To combat climate change, the group has made strides to contribute to the country’s energy transition procedures in a bid to reduce and offset their carbon footprint. The resort aims to be carbon neutral by 2050 and to reduce greenhouse gases by 46 per cent by 2030.

The estate has planted native forests and developed an impressive sustainability programme called ‘Now for Tomorrow’. It is talking to airlines about creating a green corridor to offset carbon, the new golf course is the first in the Indian Ocean to be built to Golf Environment Organisation sustainability standards and its existing golf course uses eight times less pesticide than the sugar cane fields it replaced.

Committed to creating a thriving space for everyone, Heritage Villas Valriche launched a Social Programme in a bid to give back to the beautiful Bel Ombre region. For every villa sold, a total of 5,000 USD is donated to charitable causes, including schools, families in need, local sports clubs, as well as local community developments to empower vulnerable children and youths across the region.

