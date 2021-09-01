Mauritian Football On Hold

The Mauritius government has suspended financial support to local clubs and given the country’s Football Association until November to resolve its “governance issues” over the handling of voyeurism allegations at its headquarters. Mila Sinnasamy, an administrative secretary at the association, has claimed that a mobile phone in recording mode was discovered on 30 July concealed in a blue basket placed in the water tank of the women’s toilet at the MFA’s headquarters in Trianon, 15km from the capital, Port Louis. Police have confirmed that a file on the allegations of voyeurism will be submitted to the office of the director of public prosecutions, with Bindou Kistnairain, who works as a cleaner at the MFA, claiming that she also saw a phone in the toilets during her shift in May and did not report it due to fears of “being fired and any retaliation”. In a letter sent to the MFA’s president, Samir Sobha, on 27 August by the ministry for youth empowerment, sport and recreation – seen by the Guardian – the MFA has also been told that as well as receiving no central funding, it will also no longer be supported in work permit applications for overseas players and banned from hosting matches in government-owned stadiums.
SOURCE: THE GAURDIAN