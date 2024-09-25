Mauritania’s Petroleum and Energy Minister Joins African Energy Week 2024 (AEW) Ahead of First Gas Production

The first phase of the Greater Tortue Ahmeyim (GTA) LNG project – situated on the maritime border of Mauritania and Senegal – will begin production by the end of 2024. Ahead of this milestone, Mauritania’s Minister of Petroleum and Energy Mohamed Ould Khaled has joined the African Energy Week (AEW): Invest in African Energy conference – taking place November 4-8 in Cape Town. During the event, Minister Khaled is expected to share insight into the impact the project will have on the Mauritanian economy as well as the wave of investment opportunities emerging across the country’s gas value chain.

The country’s inaugural LNG development, GTA promises new opportunities for job creation and revenue generation. The first phase of the project will produce 2.3 million tons per annum (mtpa) while the second phase will increase production capacity to upwards of 5 mtpa. To date, the first phase is 90% complete, with the FPSO arriving at the project site in June 2024. At AEW: Invest in African Energy 2024, Minister Khaled is anticipated to provide an update on the project.

Phase one of the GTA development represents just one of several planned projects in Mauritania. Given its strategic proximity to high-demand markets in Europe as well as its wealth of offshore resources, the country is quickly gaining traction as an attractive market to invest in. Leveraging this attractiveness, the country is currently strengthening partnerships with international stakeholders to fast-track project development and unlock the full potential of its oil, gas and renewable energy resources. In June 2024, Mauritania signed an agreement with data and analytics company TGS – now PGS – to acquire subsurface data for oil and gas exploration across onshore and offshore basins. In parallel, oil and gas company Tullow Oil is conducting exploration activities offshore Mauritania under a multi-year agreement.

Additionally, Mauritania announced in May 2024 that it is seeking a new partner to develop the BirAllah gas field, following the expiration of bp’s contract. With an estimated reserve of 60 trillion cubic feet of natural gas, BirAllah represents a significant opportunity for the sustainable growth of Mauritania’s gas industry. Further bolstering its energy portfolio, Mauritania signed an exploration-production contract in April 2024 with Taqa Arabia Co. Gas Consortium to develop the Banda gas field. Slated to kickstart production in 2027, the $1.3 billion project will further cement Mauritania’s position as a major gas producer. Amid these developments, AEW: Invest in African Energy represents an ideal platform for Minister Khaled to engage with global investors and sign strategic cooperation agreements to further advance its hydrocarbons sector.

Meanwhile, in addition to natural gas development and with a target to produce 12.5 million tons of green hydrogen by 2035, Mauritania is making strides in clean energy, enhancing cooperation with global partners and positioning itself as a key investment destination through policy reform. In September 2024, Mauritania approved its Green Hydrogen Bill, paving the way for the exploitation of wind and solar resources and the development of requisite infrastructure to establish the country as a clean energy hub. Among the country’s growing portfolio of green hydrogen projects are the 30 GW Aman project led by CWP and the 10 GW Nour project led by Chariot. Minister Khaled’s participation at AEW: Invest in African Energy will not only help attract fresh investments for Mauritania’s growing green hydrogen energy industry but enable the Minister to provide project updates.

“Mauritania is taking the right approach to developing its energy sector. By prioritizing investment in LNG and promoting both data acquisition and exploration, the country is laying the foundation for accelerate gas development. At the same time, Mauritania is driving projects forward across the green hydrogen sector, recognizing the vital role the resource will play in enhancing energy security,” stated NJ Ayuk, the Executive Chairman of the African Energy Chamber.

