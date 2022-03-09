Are there any upsides to a global pandemic? The way our world has changed has in many instances served to ignite a fire in the hearts of entrepreneurs. With millions of brands all vying to acquire and retain new customers, being relevant is a no-brainer. How do brands stay front and centre, remaining connected and appropriate to their tribe in this new normal?
Currently, at the helm of the Association for Communication and Advertising (ACA), Mathe Okaba will break this down for delegates as she talks about The Relevance Effect at this year’s virtual conference. Having developed strategies for acquisition and retention in the highly competitive broadcast marketing industry for the SABC, Mathe is a relevance deep-diver.
Relevance also means representation, something that Mathe is passionately outspoken about. Having cut her teeth at the first black-owned advertising agency in South Africa, Herdbuoys McCann Erickson to CEO at ACA, Mathe sets a high standard as a black, woman leader in a male-dominant industry.
“As the official representative body of the advertising and communications profession in South Africa, the ACA leads the debate and engages the industry to continually build and improve the standard on both a professional and operational level,” says Dale Hefer, Chief Executive Officer of the Nedbank IMC. “Mathe brings her credibility and expertise to this year’s Nedbank IMC with her experience in driving sustainable change.”
