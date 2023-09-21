New partnership provides peace of mind to businesses as a platform provides comprehensive risk assessments including location updates, alerts, and evacuations during a crisis

Travel risk management solution is the first of its kind to be offered on commercial cards in the region

The past few years have highlighted the renewed importance of keeping employees safe – in the workplace, and while traveling. To support organizations in this regard, Mastercard has partnered with Crisis24, a GardaWorld company and a leading integrated risk management, crisis response, consulting, and global protective solutions firm, to provide Mastercard Travel and Expenses (T&E) cardholders with a comprehensive risk management platform underpinning its travel risk management offering. Available across the Eastern Europe, Middle East and Africa (EEMEA) region, the platform offers travel and business-related risk assessments and mitigation recommendations.

Providing peace of mind to corporates, Crisis24’s new innovative risk management platform complements Mastercard’s existing T&E solutions and is the first of its kind to be offered on commercial cards in the region.

The travel risk management solution aims to deliver successful and safe travel experiences for the employee and the company. Organizations can take a more proactive approach to managing potential threats to their people and sites, as well as ensuring their safety while traveling on business.

“People are vital resources for companies, and as such, a human-centric approach to risk management is critical. Through our partnership with Crisis24, we’re building on our robust T&E offerings with a leading risk management solution which may enable corporates to enhance employees’ safety and the quality of experiences while on business travel,” said Clyde Rosanowski, Senior Vice President of Commercial Solutions, EEMEA, Mastercard.

“We’re pleased to partner with Mastercard to provide their commercial customers with access to the most comprehensive travel risk management solutions available. Our proprietary platform combines cutting-edge AI with the largest team of intelligence analysts monitoring and feeding information on a wide variety of risks across the globe. Our solutions enable organizations to easily meet their duty of care requirements by helping them make informed decisions and proactively manage risks to their people both internationally and domestically,” said Craig Sweet, Managing Director, Northern Europe for Crisis24.

Mastercard’s T&E solutions enable control, security, and visibility across the many touchpoints of the payment journey. Adding functionality to ensure the safety of people is a welcomed new feature of Mastercard T&E value proposition, which has been designed and built by leveraging decades of experience, industry best practices and user input. Accessible online or via app, the fully integrated, seamless platform provides authorized users access to location intelligence briefs, risk ratings, alerts, and evacuations[1] in the event of a crisis.

Supporting the corporate security function, the solution allows companies to conduct pre-emptive assessments of risk versus reward of business activities, develop and execute a corporate security strategy and establish alert protocols to instantly communicate important information across the organization’s people.

Responsive and easy to use, the travel risk management solution features dynamic intelligence capabilities, with extensive content intuitively categorized and rated to ensure superior clarity. Equipping companies with an in-depth understanding of the global risk landscape, the solution offers a high degree of configurability to align with any organization’s policies. Users can also request bespoke analyst reports directly from the platform.

[1]Evacuations available on Mastercard Corporate World T&E cards