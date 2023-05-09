Music fans from Eastern Europe, the Middle East, and Africa, and around the world can participate with the limited-release Mastercard Music Pass NFT being minted on Polygon

Nigerian R&B/Afrobeats record producer and songwriter LeriQ joins four other musicians from around the world for the Mastercard Artist Accelerator program

Music fans can now get their hands on the limited-release Mastercard Music Pass NFT, which unlocks access to exclusive content and experiences from the Mastercard Artist Accelerator. The unique program will prepare five emerging musical artists from around the world with the tools and skills to harness Web3 technologies to reimagine their creative processes and grow their careers in the digital economy.

Nigerian R&B/Afrobeats record producer and songwriter LeriQ join four other musicians from around the world for the Mastercard Artist Accelerator: Cocoa Sarai, a hip-hop artist from Brooklyn; Vietnamese American-singer Emily Vu; Manu Manzo, a Latin pop artist from Venezuela; and Young Athena, a London-based R&B soul singer, and BRIT School alumna. The participating artists represent a range of genres and backgrounds and were chosen because of their unique story, sound, and inclusion-focused mindset.



Connecting music fans, artists, and mentors in the digital economy

The application of Web3 technologies has taken off in Eastern Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

“One of the incredible things about Web3 technologies, and NFTs in particular, are the way in which they offer creators more flexibility and ownership of their content while generating exciting new ways for fans to engage with their art,” said Beatrice Cornacchia, Senior Vice President, Marketing and Communications, EEMEA. “The Mastercard Artist Accelerator program and Mastercard Music Pass give us an opportunity to harness NFTs for both of these exciting purposes while helping to support some of the most vibrant, diverse young artists in the world today.”

Each artist will go on a unique journey through one-on-one sessions, being guided by mentors including Tushar Apte, an Australian composer, and producer who incorporates AI into the creative process and has worked with some of the biggest artists in the industry today; a British dancer and content creator Nifè, who will share her knowledge of building an engaging online presence; and Chief Experience Officer of Ledger, Ian Rogers, who will advise on how to build a digital business. Artists will learn how to use Web3 tools to create original tracks, which will be redeemable as NFTs as well as performed live by the artists in a special showcase.

Mastercard’s longstanding commitment to music innovation



Mastercard is a long-time supporter of the music industry, connecting artists and fans. Building on its sponsorships of the GRAMMY Awards®, Latin GRAMMY Awards® and BRIT Awards, Mastercard has been early to leverage Web3 technologies to create inclusive experiences. Last June, the brand even launched its first-ever album, “Priceless,” through an innovative collaboration centered on mentoring rising artists. With the brand’s track record in music, coupled with its expertise for building strong networks in the digital economy, the Mastercard Artist Accelerator will give emerging artists the tools and capabilities they need to thrive in this tech-driven era.

The Mastercard Music Pass NFT is being minted on the Polygon blockchain and is free to redeem until 8 May. Once redeemed, token holders will be able to follow the Mastercard Artist Accelerator with access to all of the content from the program, as well as Web3 tools, educational materials, and other exclusive experiences. For more information, and to sign up to stay in the loop on upcoming program milestones, please visit Mastercard.com/Artist-Accelerator