Book launch marks 25th anniversary of iconic Priceless platform

Please watch the video here.

Book features inspirational stories from artists, scientists, political figures, entrepreneurs and businesswomen across the globe including:

Wanjira Mathai , Environmentalist & Activist

, Environmentalist & Activist Pontsho Maruping , Managing Director of South African Radio Astronomy Observatory (SARAO)

, Managing Director of South African Radio Astronomy Observatory (SARAO) Piwokuhle Nyanda , Athlete & Rugby Player

, Athlete & Rugby Player Dr. Maya Morsy , President, Egypt’s National Council for Women

, President, Egypt’s National Council for Women Her Excellency Dr. Aisha Bint Butti Bin Bishr, Global Digital Magnate, Vice Chairwoman of Emaar Development Board & Former Founding Director General of Smart Dubai;

Bringing together the journeys of some of the world’s most inspiring female leaders in arts, sports, politics, hospitality, financial services and beyond, Mastercard has unveiled a coffee-table book, ‘Lasting Legacy – Honoring 25 Visionaries to Celebrate 25 Years of Priceless’. Launched during Women’s Month 2023, the book marks the 25th anniversary of Mastercard’s renowned Priceless platform, which has been connecting people to their passions for a quarter of a century.



Mastercard is committed to creating a more equitable world for all and this project marks the company’s latest milestone in unlocking opportunities and celebrating the role of women in society. By exploring the role of these trailblazers, the book aims to inspire readers to take action in their own lives and communities to close the gender gap and create a more inclusive future.



The legacy piece highlights the journeys and impact of women including Nona Gaprindashvili, Chess Legend; Sarah Baydoun, Founder and Creative Director of Sarah’s Bag; Jessica Kahawaty, Philanthropist, Entrepreneur and Model; Raha Moharrak, Adventurer; Ambareen Musa, Founder & CEO of Yabi by Souqalmal; Laila Mostafa Abdullatif, Director General of Emirates Nature-WWF; Jennifer Blandos, Founder & CEO of Female Fusion, and Ola Doudin, Co-founder & CEO of BitOasis, among others.

“This book has been a true labor of love for us, and a testament to the women who are driving progress and uplifting communities around the world. It is our hope that the stories in ‘Lasting Legacy’ will encourage readers, regardless of their gender, to pursue their passions and make a positive impact on society, to inspire generations to come,” said Beatrice Cornacchia, Senior Vice President, Marketing and Communications, Eastern Europe, Middle East and Africa, Mastercard.

“I was in Carnarvon recently addressing the community on the SKA telescope and in the audience we had learners that we sponsor at the high school. Seeing some of those faces light up when I was introduced as the Managing Director made my day. I hope these stories inspire young people to venture into unfamiliar territories,” said Pontsho Maruping, Managing Director of South African Radio Astronomy Observatory (SARAO).

“’If you look good, you feel good and when you feel good, you do good.’ As a female athlete success is the result of confidence and confidence comes from being yourself and expressing your beauty. In a male dominated sport, owning your space and being who you are and not who you are expected to be is winning, it’s true inner power,” said Piwokuhle Nyanda, Athlete & Rugby Player

‘Lasting Legacy – Honoring 25 Visionaries to Celebrate 25 Years of Priceless’ represents the evolution of Mastercard’s Priceless platform, which has progressed to reflect the company’s ongoing transformation and the changing world of consumers. As Priceless marks 25 years, Mastercard continues to tap into people’s passions as it enables opportunities for people the world over to pursue their passion and purpose.



The book is now available online, across libraries, universities, schools, and on BooksArabia.com.

For more information and to read the full interviews, visit here.