Massive Shipment of Safe Water Equipment Arrives in Kenya

More than 1.7 Million People will be Impacted
WHO: WaterStep and UPS partnered to send a massive shipment of safe water equipment to east Africa. Now WaterStep Ambassadors stationed in Kenya, Uganda and Tanzania will announce some of the first communities that will be impacted by the equipment, one being the story of bringing safe water to Lake Victoria called “Victoria’s Hope.” The 630 pieces of equipment, including 130 WaterBalls, 150 M-100 ChlorineGenerators, 250 BleachMakers, 100 20-liter BleachMakers and various hand pump repair tools, was the largest one-time deployment in WaterStep’s history, and it will impact approximately 1.7 million people in the region.
WHEN: Friday, August 20th at 10am East Africa Time
WHERE: His Healing Hands, Off Kisumu Busia Road, Chuliambo Shopping Centre, Nyamboyo Village, Kisumu, Kenya
MEDIA OPPORTUNITIES:
- Footage of equipment and hands-on demonstrations of the WaterBall, M-100 and BleachMaker
- Interview with WaterStep Ambassador from Kenya
- Interview with WaterStep Ambassador from Uganda
- Interview with WaterStep Ambassador from Tanzania
- Remarks from the Kenya Red Cross Representative
- Remarks from the Governor of Kisumu County
More:
WaterStep’s WaterBall fills the need for an efficient way to transport water over long distances, its small handlebar improves navigation over rugged terrain, and it’s made of a food grade HDPE plastic to block sunlight so that bacteria can’t grow inside. Each WaterBall can hold up to 12.5 gallons of water at a time.
The M-100 ChlorineGenerator produces thousands of gallons of safe drinking water a day by using a 12-volt car battery and salt to safely produce chlorine gas that is injected into unsafe water to kill waterborne pathogens.
WaterStep’s BleachMaker is a portable device that uses water, salt and a 12vDC power source to produce powerful disinfectant used for cleaning, cooking, bathing and even sanitizing water.
About WaterStep
WaterStep, headquartered in Louisville, KY, is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization that believes everyone should have access to safe water and that no one should suffer from waterborne illnesses. WaterStep implements water projects and equips people with tools and training in water purification, disaster relief, sanitation, health education, and well repair. Since its founding in 1995, WaterStep has brought safe water to nearly 3 million people in over 55 countries. To learn more, call (502) 568-6342 or visit waterstep.org.