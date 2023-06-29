Many African Countries Still Lack Reliable Healthcare Facilities, Adequate Tools and Staff

According to the United States National Institute for Health, Africa is experiencing a double burden of diseases, characterised by the increasing prevalence of chronic non-communicable diseases (NCD) and the battle to deal with infectious diseases. Poor healthcare systems and high rates of urbanisation have contributed to periodic rises in communicable diseases. Dr Wambui Karingithi is the Founder and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Chiza Health, a healthtech startup. Although the Kenya-based startup is still at its accelerator stage, it has an ambitious plan to transform Africa’s healthcare ecosystem, starting from Kenya.

SOURCE: VENTURES AFRICA