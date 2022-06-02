Man Rides from London to Lagos to End Polio

Nigerian Kunle Adeyanju has finished the treacherous journey from London to Lagos on a motorbike in his campaign to raise awareness and raise funds to end polio in Africa. He arrived in Lagos on Sunday after covering over 12,000km across 14 countries in 40 days. He told BBC News Pidgin that he was using the journey to give back to society by educating women and children along the route about polio. Adeyanju said the support he received throughout the journey was beyond his expectation. Many people offered to donate to the cause through the Rotary Club. He crossed the English Channel into France then passed through the Spanish towns of Girona, Valencia, and Cartagena before crossing the Mediterranean Sea on a ferry through the Strait of Gibraltar. He disembarked the ferry in the Moroccan coastal town of Tangier and rode through the capital, Rabat, then to Marrakesh before crossing to Mauritania. The journey then took him through Senegal, Mali, Burkina Faso, Cote d’Ivoire, Ghana, Togo, and Benin before arriving in Lagos. The 44-year-old said passing through the Sahara Desert was the most difficult part of the journey. It took him seven days. It took him a year to prepare and develop a plan for the whole journey, a painstaking process which included identifying hospitals and police stations on the route.
SOURCE: BBC