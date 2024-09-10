Mama Money GhanaFest 2024: Free Entry, International Headliners, and Big Cash Prizes to be Won!

PRETORIA, South Africa, 10th September 2024 -/African Media Agency (AMA)/- Mama Money is thrilled to announce the return of the Mama Money GhanaFest, now in its 10th edition, taking place on Saturday, 14 September 2024 at Fountains Valley, Pretoria. This year’s festival promises to be a bigger and more dynamic celebration, bringing together African diaspora communities from across South Africa for a day of music, dance, food, culture, and connection.

Headlined by King Paluta and Ofori Amponsah, flown in directly from Ghana, the festival is free to attend and offers a full day of entertainment, cultural experiences, and exciting cash prizes. With a focus on celebrating the rich heritage of not only Ghanaians but all diaspora communities in South Africa including Nigerians, Zimbabweans, Malawians, Ugandans, Tanzanians, Bangladeshi, Indian, Pakistani, and many more, GhanaFest has become a flagship event for the diverse communities that co-exist in South Africa.

What you need to know:

Date & Venue: Saturday, 14 September 2024, Fountains Valley, Pretoria (10 AM – 6 PM)

Headline Performers: King Paluta and Ofori Amponsah, top artists from Ghana

Cultural Showcase: Traditional clothing, textiles, food stalls, and products for sale.

Cash Prize Giveaway: R10,000 loaded onto a Mama Money Card, plus 10 additional prizes of R1,000 each! Available to new and current Mama Money customers.

Mama Money Card Activation: Get your bank card on-site with just a valid passport

Free Entry: All are welcome to celebrate the diversity and unity of African cultures.

This year’s GhanaFest is set to be a cultural extravaganza, featuring live performances, vibrant displays of traditional clothing and textiles, and delicious West African cuisine. The event will attract over 6,000 attendees from a variety of nationalities, all coming together to celebrate the diversity and unity of Africa’s rich cultural heritage in South Africa.

“We’re proud to be able to give back to the communities we serve and to host a free festival that celebrates diverse cultures and the positive impact that these communities have in South Africa,” said Mathieu Coquillon, Co-founder of Mama Money. “We believe in creating opportunities for people to connect with their loved ones in South Africa and back home, and this festival is the perfect example of how culture, music, and community can bring people together. We are excited to be a part of this special celebration.”

Alongside the celebration, Mama Money is offering festival-goers the chance to win big with a grand prize of R10,000 loaded onto a Mama Money Card. Ten additional attendees will also win R1,000 each. The giveaway is open to all, whether they are existing Mama Money customers or new cardholders, with cards available for instant activation at the festival.

“As the Smart Superhighway for money movement around the world, Thunes aims to make it easier for FinTech companies to offer their customers a quick and transparent way to send money home affordably,” said Andrew Stewart, Chief Revenue Officer, Europe and Africa at Thunes. “Through our collaboration with Mama Money, we are helping the African diaspora strengthen their ties with their friends and families back home.”

GhanaFest 2024 promises to deliver a full day of excitement, with music, dance, and cultural performances celebrating not only the Ghanaian community but all African nationalities in South Africa. The festival will also feature local artists, cultural artifacts, and the best in West African cuisine.

Attendees can sign up for the Mama Money Card at the venue, providing a quick and easy way to access banking services. All you need is a valid passport to get started with a card that offers instant international money transfers at the lowest rates in the market, allowing customers to send money home to Ghana, Zimbabwe, Nigeria, Tanzania, Malawi and over 70 countries worldwide.

Distributed by African Media Agency (AMA) on behalf of Mama Money

About Mama Money

Mama Money is a fintech company that offers international money transfers and banking services through a free mobile application that can be downloaded from the Google Play or Apple App Store in South Africa.

Mama Money is one of the fastest-growing money transfer operators with over 720,000 users and offers low fees and great exchange rates. The Mama Money app is currently the highest-rated money transfer app on the Google Play Store in South Africa.

Download the Mama Money app to register in minutes with your passport or identity document.

For more information, visit www.mamamoney.co.za

Media contacts

Mama Money

Thomas Maree

thomas@mamamoney.co.za

The post Mama Money GhanaFest 2024: Free Entry, International Headliners, and Big Cash Prizes to be Won! appeared first on African Media Agency.