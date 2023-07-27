Mali’s Recent Request for the Withdrawal of UN Peacekeeping Troops comes as No Surprise

After a coup in 2020 and another in 2021, the relationship between Malian authorities and Minusma deteriorated. The UN published a report accusing Malian troops and their allies of massacring at least 500 civilians in 2022. It also accused the Malian government of interfering with operations. The UN Security Council voted on 30 June 2023 to end its peacekeeping mission in Mali, Minusma, after Mali officially requested its complete withdrawal. Over 11,000 military personnel from 53 countries are expected to leave the country by 31 December 2023. The withdrawal of UN troops from Mali could have negative consequences on the country’s security situation and economic growth. It could also complicate dialogue and negotiation efforts with ex-rebels.

SOURCE:THE CONVERSATION