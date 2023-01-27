Mali Basketballer Disappointed with Treatment after Whistleblowing

A teenage whistleblower is suing basketball’s world governing body for failing to protect her from retaliation after she reported widespread sexual abuse by former officials of Mali’s national team. As a talented basketball champion, Siaka Fofana has seen her childhood hopes for the future shattered simply because she had the courage to reject the sexual advances of a former coach and report them to the Malian Basketball Federation. The teenage whistleblower has spent over a year in limbo after filing an official complaint against the International Basketball Federation, FIBA, accusing them of failing to protect her against retaliation. The accusation was made after she was dropped from the Malian national team for rejecting and reporting the sexual advances of her former head coach, who was subsequently charged, arrested and jailed in July 2021 for pedophilia, attempted rape and molestation of other victims.

SOURCE: DW