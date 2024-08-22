Malawi Receives $11.2M Insurance Payout to Alleviate Drought Impact

Malawi has received an $11.2 million insurance payout to address the severe drought caused by the El Niño weather phenomenon, which led the nation to declare a state of disaster earlier this year. The African Development Bank and the African Risk Capacity Group, an African Union agency, facilitated the payout. The funds will provide crucial food assistance to around 235,000 households in the hardest-hit regions and direct relief payments to over 100,000 households. The drought, which has devastated crops across southern Africa, has left millions in need of aid. It has especially affected Malawi, which is one of the poorest countries globally. Similar states of disaster have been declared in Zambia and Zimbabwe. They are also set to receive drought insurance payouts, although the funds fall short of their humanitarian needs.

SOURCE: VOA NEWS