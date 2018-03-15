MalariaMustDie

International Development Secretary Penny Mordaunt said, “We know malaria still causes one out of ten child deaths in Africa and costs its economies billions every year. We also know progress on reducing malaria cases has stalled, which is why it is so important it is discussed at this year’s Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting.

The UK is a leader in the fight against malaria and has been for many years. We are the second largest international funder in the world and invest in treatment, prevention and research, including fighting against the threat of drug resistance.”

Commenting on the new Aardman animation she continued, “This fantastic animation will not only show the huge amount of progress made on reducing malaria, but will also raise awareness of the work still to be done to protect those at risk.”

James Whiting, Executive Director of Malaria No More UK (the NGO convening the campaign on behalf of the global malaria community) said, “Malaria has an ancient and deadly history. Despite best efforts to end malaria and huge progress in recent years, it still kills nearly half a million people every year. And we are at a risk of losing hard won progress due to plateauing funding, growing resistance and declining political will. We know how to better treat, test and track the disease and we must act now to end this deadly killer for good.”

This new animation for Malaria Must Die continues the tradition of Aardman creating content for charities and not for profit organisations, helping them to communicate complex and difficult messages through the medium of animation. It will also be shared and used with children and young people, given how well it plays for this audience.

Danny Capozzi, Animation Director at Aardman added, “We love making films for charities because it gives us the opportunity to use our creativity in a meaningful way beyond simply entertaining. Storytelling through animation can be a powerful tool in helping people to understand complex or difficult subjects and we felt it was important to take a sensitive approach to recounting the history of malaria. We hope that our film achieves this by communicating a difficult message in an accessible way for the Malaria Must Die campaign and helps in the fight against this terrible disease.”