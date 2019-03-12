Malagasy Wins The 2019 African Media Agency Journalist Competition

A Malagasy journalist has won the African Media Agency media competition that was seeking to reward outstanding work from an African reporter.

Andriatsitonta Mamy Ny Aina Lynda is from Madagascar and works for the Online media www.jmada.com (Journal Mada) an entity that belongs to Olondia Corporation.

She boasts of five year experience in journalism. Lynda has a keen interest in investigative journalism having acquired the skills from UNESCO and Cooperation Media special training in 2017.

Lynda was excited for her accomplishment noting that despite having made unsuccessful entries into other media award competitions, she never gave up and just kept polishing her writing skills. “I always had a positive belief in my work and this is the motivation that keeps me going in this profession. Journalism is more than a career to me. I hope that this golden opportunity will be a turning point to my work”

As part of the prize, Lynda will be awarded a fully paid trip to cover the 7th edition of the African CEO Forum due to take place in Kigali, Rwanda from 25-26 March 2019. The Africa CEO Forum (ACF) is the leading international conference dedicated to the African private sector and hosts the continent’s top CEOs, international investors, experts and high-level policy makers every year. Since its inception in 2012, ACF has attracted over 120 heads of state and ministers and hosted over 3000 leading African and international companies.

The CEO of African Media Agency (AMA) Eloine Barry noted the importance to reward best talent in media since this breeds excellence. “We can only shape our positive African narrative by motivating talent growth through avenues like this that seek to celebrate the best writers in the media industry”, Eloine explained.

Distributed by African Media Agency (AMA) on behalf Africa CEO Forum and African Media Agency