Nigerian ed-tech startup Ustacky is teaching Africans industry-relevant IT skills and providing them with micro-degrees at an affordable price to make them job-ready. Launched in 2019, Ustacky delivers training in programming through its website and mobile app using high-quality instructor-led video courses taught by seasoned instructors. These courses are bundled together to form different micro-degrees, which also contain quizzes, coding assessments, discussion forums, mentorship, career guides, resume reviews, certificates and even job opportunities. The idea of making access to tech education easy for Africans was something co-founders Ilyas Muyiwa and Teslim Sulaiman had been interested in for a long time. “We started doing things that would eventually lead to Ustacky over a decade ago,” Muyiwa told Disrupt Africa. “We have organised physical training programmes, created online courses with thousands of students, and mentored students, among other things.” After using several means, both online and offline, the pair discovered there was no platform providing easy access to quality tech education in Africa at an affordable price.
SOURCE: DISRUPT AFRICA