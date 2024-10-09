Macky Sall Resigns as Paris Pact Special Envoy Ahead of Senegal Elections

Former Senegalese president Macky Sall has resigned from his position as Special Envoy for the Paris Pact for People and the Planet (4P), a role to which he was appointed by French President Emmanuel Macron in 2023. Sall’s resignation comes following his nomination as the leader of the opposition coalition, Takku Wallou, ahead of Senegal’s legislative elections on November 17. In his resignation letter, Sall cited the need to avoid conflicts of interest between his candidacy and his role as Special Envoy. His return to the political scene, after stepping down from the presidency in favor of Bassirou Diomaye Faye, signals a pivotal moment in the upcoming elections. The Takku Wallou coalition aims to challenge the dominance of the ruling Pastef party and rebuild momentum after Sall’s political setback earlier this year. His move underscores a renewed opposition strategy in the legislative race.



SOURCE: AFRICA NEWS

