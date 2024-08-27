Macklemore Pulls the Plug on Dubai Show in Solidarity with Sudan

US rapper Macklemore has canceled his October concert in Dubai, citing the United Arab Emirates’ involvement in the Sudanese civil war as his reason. The UAE has been accused of supporting the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF), which has been fighting government troops in Sudan since April 2023. While the Emirati denies these allegations, UN experts reported “credible” evidence that they supply arms to the RSF. The conflict in Sudan, which began last year, has resulted in over 18,800 deaths and displaced more than 10 million people, making it one of the world’s biggest conflicts. Macklemore’s cancellation has reignited scrutiny of the UAE’s role in Sudan, even as the country participates in peace talks to end the conflict. He apologized to his fans for disappointing them and acknowledged that the move could jeopardize future performances in the region. Nevertheless, he emphasized his stance against the ongoing crisis.



SOURCE: THE GUARDIAN

Share it!