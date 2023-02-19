Luxury Lifestyle Brand Radisson Collection to Open in Abuja    

The group said the Radisson Collection Hotel & Conference Centre, Abuja Nigeria, marks its 9th hotel and 3rd Radisson Collection in the country, placing it firmly on track to achieve 15 hotels in Nigeria by 2025. The hotel group also revealed that the wide-ranging dining outlets of Radisson Collection Hotel & Conference Center, Abuja Nigeria, will consist of a lobby lounge and coffee bar, as well as a business class lounge providing the ideal menu and venue for a quick meal or business meeting.

