Luxury Green Camping Set for the Okavango

Natural Selection, a luxury lodge collective, has announced plans to open a new camp in the northern Okavango Delta. The 100% solar-powered Mbamba Camp will feature 12 air-conditioned luxury canvas tents which are positioned among large leadwood trees. Each tent will come complete with a spacious en-suite bathroom, as well as a private verandah. The main area of the camp will include a small library, two lounges, a dining area, a swimming pool, as well as a fire-pit. Moreover, the camp will offer helicopter rides and trips to the Tsodilo Hills UNESCO World Heritage Site at an additional cost.

