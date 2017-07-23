Where Can You Live the Luxurious Life in South Africa?

South Africa is the go-to destination to purchase a home.
The country’s richest city, Johannesburg, is home to many of South Africa’s most expensive suburbs, while Cape Town is home to the most expensive suburb in the country, Clifton. Over 900 multi-millionaires live the luxurious life in Johannesburg’s most expensive suburbs, with over 300 residing in Cape Town.
Can you picture yourself living the luxurious life in one of these suburbs? We’ve selected 10 homes from each location to spark your imagination. Get ready to dream!
Sandhurst, Johannesburg
Sandhurst emerged as a suburb in Johannesburg over 50 years ago. It’s well known for being a residential area of opulence, with tree-lined streets that are devoid of any traffic, except during peak hours, and huge grounds on which beautiful mansions with high walls are built. The suburb enjoys high security as streets are heavily patrolled and all entrances to the suburb are boomed and closed to public thoroughfare.
Sandhurst is home to approximately 120 multi-millionaires, with the average price of a home being over R16 million ($1,217,600 USD).
Westcliff, Johannesburg
The suburb of Westcliff in Johannesburg was home to Johannesburg’s rich and famous in the city’s early days, and it has remained a prime suburb since then. With its close proximity to the Johannesburg Zoo, some residents are able to hear the roars of lions while enjoying some of the best views of the city.
It is home to over 40 multi-millionaires, with the average price of a home being over R10 million ($761,000 USD).
Dunkeld, Johannesburg
Dunkeld is an upmarket suburb that is sandwiched between Hyde Park, Melrose, Rosebank and Sandton, all which are equally as high-end. It is also one of Johannesburg’s older suburbs, with tree-lined streets, large properties and eateries, namely the popular Fournos Bakery.
The average price for a home in Dunkeld is over R10 million ($761,000 USD).
Clifton, Cape Town
Clifton in Cape Town is South Africa’s prime affluent residential area that has the most expensive real estate in the country. Mansions are nestled on cliffs, and homeowners are treated to the beautiful views of the Atlantic Ocean. The suburb has a set of 4 beaches which are frequently used destinations for both locals and tourists.
Clifton is home to approximately 30 multi-millionaires. The average price for a home in Clifton is over R33 million ($2,511,300 USD), which is the highest average price for a home in South Africa.
Bantry Bay, Cape Town
Bantry Bay is one of Cape Town’s affluent suburbs located on the slopes of Lion’s Head by the rocky coastline of the Atlantic Ocean. It is best known for its wind-free status because of its location, which is significant given Cape Town’s windy climate.
It is home to over 30 multi-millionaires, with the average price of a home being over R16 million ($1,217,600 USD).
Camps Bay, Cape Town
Camps Bay is a popular tourist destination for both locals and overseas tourists and is one of Cape Town’s affluent suburbs. It was home to the San and Khoikhoi before the arrival of Jan van Riebeeck in 1652. It is located on the slopes of the Twelve Apostles.
Camps Bay is home to over 60 multi-millionaires, with the average price of a home being over R15 million ($1,141,500 USD).
Fresnaye, Cape Town
The suburb of Fresnaye in Cape Town is located along the Atlantic Seaboard on the slopes of Lion’s Head between Sea Point and Bantry Bay. It is sheltered from the notorious south-easterly and is close to tourist attractions such as the V&A Waterfront, restaurants and beaches in Camps Bay and Clifton.
About 20 multi-millionaires call the suburb home, and a house goes for an average of over R14 million ($1,065,400 USD).
Llandudno, Cape Town
Llandudno, which was named after Llandudno in Wales, is a stretch of countryside on the west slopes of Table Mountain. It was also home to the San and Khoikhoi before the arrival of Jan van Riebeeck in 1652. The suburb is different from others in Cape Town in that it has no street lamps and no retail outlets, the beach remains unspoilt and the fynbos countryside stretches off untouched in each direction.
The average price for a home in this suburb is over R11 million ($837,100 USD).
Bishopscourt, Cape Town
Bishopscourt is a leafy suburb located on the slopes of Table Mountain in the Constantia Valley in Cape Town. It is well known for beautiful gardens, large family homes and quiet streets. It is close to the Constantia Wine Route, Kirstenbosch Gardens, the city centre and St James and Danger beach.
A house in this suburb will cost you over R11 million ($837,100 USD).
Constantia, Cape Town
The affluent suburb of Constantia is one of the oldest in Cape Town, having being established in 1684 by the Dutch Colonial Governor of Cape Town Simon Van Der Stel. It is located about 15 kilometres south of the centre of Cape Town by the foot of the Constantiaberg Mountain.
Approximately 30 multi-millionaires live in Constantia. The average price of a home in the area is over R11 million ($837,100 USD).