Luxor Gets a Revamp

Egyptian Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouly paid a visit on Wednesday to the country’s monument-rich city of Luxor and inspected the renovation work on some huge columns in the Karnak Temple Complex as part of a campaign launched by the government to rejuvenate the charm of the city ahead of its national day in early November. Accompanied by a number of officials including the tourism and antiquities minister and the governor of Luxor, the prime minister saw tens of specialised restorers standing on scaffolds while working on cleaning and restoring the original colours of 12 columns out of the 134 columns of the Great Hypostyle Hall inside the temple complex. The restorers working on the temples in Luxor are mostly from the Supreme Council of Antiquities (SCA) and they came from different Upper Egyptian provinces including Luxor and Sohag, according to SCA Secretary-General Mostafa Waziri. The Avenue of Sphinxes is 2,700 meters long, connecting between the temples of Karnak and Luxor Temple, told Waziri, noting that excavation work in the avenue, which started in 2017, led to finding new sphinxes in the place.
SOURCE: IOL