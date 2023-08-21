Luxe African Accommodation on a Point System

Hilton’s Mango House Seychelles is an exclusive resort featuring just 41 rooms and villas perched along a white sand beach. While Hilton doesn’t publish an award chart, you can typically book a deluxe room for 110,000 points per night. These rooms feature 463 sq ft of space and a balcony with ocean views. Considering these rooms cost over $1000 per night in high season, it’s well worth the splurge. Remember that Hilton cards are issued by American Express, which has a once-per-lifetime rule on welcome bonuses. If you’ve had one of these cards in the past, you won’t be eligible for the same card’s bonus in most cases.

LONELY PLANET