Luie V is back! He has just dropped the long-anticipated hit song “Ngiyazifela” featuring the talented producer Tarenzo Bathathe!

The single, a chilled love Amapiano track, displays Luie V unique multi-lingual talents and songwriting abilities. The single “Ngiyazifela” is from his Debut Album.

The song snippets received amazing love across the African continent and abroad, as the song carries the beautiful /universal message of… Luie V is dedicated to pushing this song on a larger scale by matching this concept with the superb/ground-breaking ideas of his accomplished producer, Tarenzo, which adds incomparable and top-notch flavour. This song aims to bring a message of love, hope and inspiration, and it gives the assurance that love conquers all. The message is that love should be unconditional and everyone should be treated with respect. “Ola senhorita te quiero ao meu lado” emphasizes that love still lives and you can build a strong empire with your partner if you both support the vision.

The song is a unique collaboration; it connects people from different ethnic groups and ages. Luie V opens it up with a sweet verse and pre-chorus in Portuguese, bringing a Kizomba and Zouk vibe, then continues in English. The Xhosa and Zulu flavour is evident in the flawless amapiano flow at the hook. Tarenzo ends off with an exclusive amapiano chant which is intriguing and original.

Luie V has been around delivering hit after hit and collaborated with the likes of TwinzSpin, Bravo Le Roux, AngaZz, Lorenzo, Veroni, Marco no Mlungu, ikamva and many acclaimed artists and producers.

You can Download or Stream the song here: https://luiev.fanlink.to/ngiyazifela

Get in touch with Luie V: Instagram @its_luie.v

Facebook: @Luie_V