After some time since Luie V released music, he returns with a hot single dubbed “Nyakaza” featuring Dark Whiz & DJ C.O.B.

“Nyakaza” is a vibey amapiano track that is about being happy. It’s a song that encourages dancing, and filling the dance floor, whether at a small intimate party, a crowded club, or in your car, this song will simply keep you moving. The song celebrates the energy that one can get from listening to good music which automatically lifts the spirit and brightens the mood. In true amapiano style, it inspires more than just listening. So: move, shake, feel free to lose yourself on the dance floor! The song says it all: ‘shake what your momma gave you’!

Luie V is known to his fans and music lovers as “Superstar”. This title comes from his hit single: Superstar, from (Superstar EP released in September 2020). He has carried himself like a superstar for the duration of his career. He has enhanced his musical platform through collaboration with other artists and shared musical chemistry with other talents. In the song “Nyakaza ”, he featured Dark Whiz whom he also has on “Superstar remix”. He also features Zambian producer DJ C.O.B who delivered the banger of a beat, thus making the song a three-country collaboration, Luie V being from Angola and Dark Whiz from South Africa.

Luie V is a musical workhorse who’s currently working on numerous projects, including an EP with Dark Whiz. Watch this space: there are lots more coming through from the Superstar!

“Nyakaza” is available across all digital music stores on this link: https://luiev.fanlink.to/nyakaza

Luie V on Social Media:

Instagram: @its.luie_v

Facebook: Luie_V

TikTok: @Luie_V