Lufthansa’s New Johannesburg-Munich Route: Expanding Horizons For South African Travelers

By Kojo Richman

Lufthansa has officially launched its new nonstop flight connecting Johannesburg to Munich, Germany, marking a significant development in South African air travel. This route, reintroduced after a 19-year hiatus, coincides with South Africa’s Tourism Month, potentially boosting the country’s travel industry. The new service represents a substantial expansion of Lufthansa’s presence in South Africa, offering a 34% increase in seat capacity from Johannesburg.

Modern Aircraft and Enhanced Travel Options

The route is serviced by the Airbus A350, known for its comfort and efficiency. Flights operate on Tuesday, Friday, and Sunday mornings, with a flight time of approximately 10 ½ hours. This new connection complements Lufthansa’s existing daily flights to Frankfurt, providing South African travelers with increased flexibility for European travel.

Innovative In-Flight Experience

Lufthansa is introducing its new Allegris product on this route, offering passengers an upgraded travel experience. In an interview, Lufthansa CEO Jens Ritter shared insights on the new features:

“Our new Allegris product represents a comprehensive redesign across all classes—Economy, Premium Economy, Business, and First Class. In Business Class, we’re particularly proud to offer five distinct seating options, including our first-ever single and double suites. The new Airbus A350 aircraft will also debut our latest First Class Allegris, which we believe will significantly enhance the experience for our premium passengers.”

Strategic Focus on South African Market

When asked about potential expansion plans within Africa, Ritter emphasized Lufthansa’s current priorities:

“We’re pleased to have restored our services to pre-pandemic levels in South Africa, particularly in Cape Town and Johannesburg. Our partnership with local carriers like Airlink enables us to offer comprehensive coverage within South Africa. While we continually evaluate new route possibilities, our current focus is on strengthening our capacity in Johannesburg.”

Economic Impact and Tourism Growth

The new route is expected to have positive economic implications beyond just the aviation sector. Mpumi Mpofu, CEO of Airports Company South Africa (ACSA), highlighted the broader benefits:

“This route is instrumental in our efforts to restore traffic to pre-2019 levels. The COVID-19 pandemic significantly impacted our operations, so the reestablishment of routes and increased frequencies by international airlines is crucial for South African tourism and trade. These wide-bodied aircraft enhance our cargo handling capabilities, facilitating increased trade. Additionally, we anticipate a rise in German tourism, with many visitors using O.R. Tambo as a gateway to various South African destinations. Our network of ten airports allows us to connect these travelers to different regions of the country, benefiting both the aviation industry and overall economic development.”

Accessible Pricing and Market Position

With return fares from Johannesburg to Munich starting at 14,517 ZAR, the route offers competitive pricing for both leisure and business travelers. This new service not only enhances direct connectivity between South Africa and Germany but also strengthens the economic and cultural ties between these two dynamic regions.

As Johannesburg and Munich become more closely linked, this route promises to serve as a vital connection, fostering increased tourism, trade, and cultural exchange between South Africa and Europe.