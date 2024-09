Lufthansa has officially launched its new nonstop flight connecting Johannesburg to Munich, Germany, marking a significant development in South African air travel. This route, reintroduced after a 19-year hiatus, coincides with South Africa’s Tourism Month, potentially boosting the country’s travel industry. The new service represents a substantial expansion of Lufthansa’s presence in South Africa, offering a 34% increase in seat capacity from Johannesburg.

