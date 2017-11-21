Recognising South Africa’s Largest Public Interest Law Firm

Friends of the Legal Resources Centre of South Africa (FoLRC) held its first annual gala in New York City to raise awareness in the United States about the Legal Resources Centre (LRC), South Africa’s largest public interest law firm. The LRC provides legal services to the poor and vulnerable, without charge, in the areas of land and housing rights, children’s rights and education, environmental justice, women’s rights, HIV/AIDS and social services, and refugee matters.
FoLRC Chairman Teresa Clarke said, “We were thrilled to have an opportunity to honor four individuals – Harvey Dale, Loretta Lynch, Deval Patrick, and Scott Wallace – who have fostered human rights, connected the vulnerable to justice, strengthened social and economic rights, and empowered the ‘common man’ throughout the world.”
The FoLRC was pleased to present:
The 2017 FoLRC Lifetime Achievement Award to Harvey Dale, University Professor of Philanthropy and the Law at New York University and Director of NYU’s National Center on Philanthropy, for his unwavering commitment to establishing social justice and fostering human rights in a democratic South Africa;
The 2017 FoLRC Global Leadership Award to Loretta Lynch, 83rd Attorney General of the United States, for speaking on behalf of the world’s most vulnerable and connecting them to justice;
The 2017 FoLRC Justice Award to Deval Patrick, Bain Capital Double Impact Managing Director and 71st Governor of Massachusetts, for advancing justice throughout South Africa and the United States by strengthening social and economic rights for all; and
The 2017 FoLRC Courage Award presented to Scott Wallace, Co-Chair of the Wallace Global Fund, for empowering the common man – the people – to demand open and accountable government.
Sherwin Bryce-Pease, New York Bureau Chief for the South African Broadcasting Corporation, served as master of ceremonies. The evening program began with the performance of Janinah Burnett, one of the most notable sopranos of our time, who sang “Some Day We’ll All Be Free.” Festivities ended with a performance by South Africa’s leading female songstress, Lira.
The LRC, which was established to oppose apartheid law through the courts, is a legacy institution. Today, the LRC is the champion of communities across South Africa as it establishes the rights envisioned in South Africa’s democratic Constitution. The LRC uses a range of creative legal strategies – including impact litigation, law reform, partnerships, and networking within South Africa, throughout the African continent, and at the international level. The LRC’s ground-breaking work gives other organizations around the world optimism about their ability to make socio-economic rights real.
To learn more about the LRC, please visit www.lrc.org.za
Friends of the Legal Resources Centre (FoLRC)
FoLRC, the American organisation that supports the LRC, continues to be crucial to the LRC as it promotes development, democracy, and equality throughout South Africa with assistance from three American foundations.
Individuals in the United States, who wish to support the LRC, can make tax-deductible contributions through GiveDirect.