Recognising South Africa’s Largest Public Interest Law Firm

The FoLRC was pleased to present:

The 2017 FoLRC Lifetime Achievement Award to Harvey Dale, University Professor of Philanthropy and the Law at New York University and Director of NYU’s National Center on Philanthropy, for his unwavering commitment to establishing social justice and fostering human rights in a democratic South Africa;

The 2017 FoLRC Global Leadership Award to Loretta Lynch, 83rd Attorney General of the United States, for speaking on behalf of the world’s most vulnerable and connecting them to justice;

The 2017 FoLRC Justice Award to Deval Patrick, Bain Capital Double Impact Managing Director and 71st Governor of Massachusetts, for advancing justice throughout South Africa and the United States by strengthening social and economic rights for all; and

The 2017 FoLRC Courage Award presented to Scott Wallace, Co-Chair of the Wallace Global Fund, for empowering the common man – the people – to demand open and accountable government.