What Have You Got To Lose

Discover the groovy and smooth-hitting vibes on “Lose”, M. Rumbi’s newest single. Available on all major streaming platforms today.

Stream “Lose” HERE.

M. Rumbi’s latest release, “Lose”, is another testament of his skill and growth. “Lose” has an energetic hip-hop beat combined with heavy-hitting 808s, smooth pianos and synths, and a thumping bassline that will hook you right away.

“What have you got to lose?” The answer is on the track with M. Rumbi and some of the best artists around. Iyanah, a singer-songwriter and longtime collaborator, demonstrates her versatile pen with gorgeous vocals and witty rhymes that will keep you playing the song over and over. M. Rumbi dons his rap cap as one half of the creative duo BasicCity and makes it litty. With Basicc’s stellar wordplay and City’s (M. Rumbi) phenomenal flow, they wrap up the track and set the tone for the year.



The multi-instrumentalist, producer, songwriter and multi-instrumentalist has been honing and evolving his craft over the years. A newly-released song to the artist’s discography, “Lose”, is the first of 27 tracks he intends to release every two weeks over the next year. In keeping with his personal philosophy of “Community over Competition”, the songs will feature artists and styles from around the world.

